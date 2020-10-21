Frances Cook: Leverage your skills for a highly paid side hustle

These days you can set your own prices. So the skills you offer, and your track record of delivering, can see you be paid anywhere from a few bucks to several thousand. Photo / 123RF

Message received loud and clear team – you want to know more about earning extra money in your spare time.

When we put out the Cooking the Books episode about paying off debt using side hustles, there was overwhelming feedback that you wanted to know more about the options available in New Zealand, and which ones were worth putting your time into.

Which is fair enough. Whatever you want the extra cash for, when you're investing your spare time you want to make sure you're getting the maximum back.

So on the latest Cooking the Books podcast I talked to Chris Walsh from MoneyHub. Here are some of our favourite options for earning extra cash.

Freelance your existing skills

Just like full-time jobs, the rarer the skill, the more you can charge for it.

So if you've built up a skill through work or hobbies, consider using a digital platform to be paid for those skills on a freelance basis.

Websites like Fiverr and Upwork make it easier than ever to freelance on the side. Sure, Fiverr started out as a place where you were paid rock bottom rates, but that's not true anymore.

These days you can set your own prices. So the skills you offer, and your track record of delivering, can see you be paid anywhere from a few bucks to several thousand.

If you still have a full-time job, consider checking in with your boss or reading your contract before jumping into this. Some workplaces require you to get clearance before using your skills on the side, or have a non-compete.

Uber, but with a strategy

It's true that many of the "gig economy" side hustles don't pay enough. Especially operations like Uber, which can turn out to be paying peanuts after you take into account running costs for your car.

But if you're willing to work late nights, and keep an eye out for events, those are the times when you'll make the most money.

Surge pricing is when it becomes worth your while to play taxi driver.

Traditional side hustles are still worth it

Looking after pets and children comes with a high amount of trust. So if you can show you've got good character, this could be a winner for you.

Make up leaflets and drop them around your neighbourhood to advertise your services. If you're working from home you could walk dogs in your lunch break, and get paid for having good vibes in your day.

Don't fall for the trap of offering a free trial. Some people might take you up on it, but it's unlikely they'll then want to pay you in the future.

You're offering a service to look after loved members of the family. So check out what other people are charging in your area, price accordingly, and then make sure you offer good value.

Online survey websites are good for your spare time, but won't pay much

Be careful when looking for online survey websites. There are plenty of shonky websites out there that will try not to pay you, and others that pay so little that it's not worth your time.

That said, if you find some trusted websites, it can be a good way to earn a few extra dollars while you're waiting in line at the supermarket.

MoneyHub's Chris Walsh recommends you look at i-Say, Valued Opinions, and Opinion World first, all of which get you to register to receive paid survey offers.

Meanwhile Nielsen is a trusted company that offers money in return for tracking your daily activities, such as Homescan for telling them about your grocery buying habits, or Digital Voice to get a small monthly payment in return for monitoring your online browsing habits.

