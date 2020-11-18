Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Frances Cook: How carefully calibrated risk-taking can lead to financial stability

4 minutes to read

Embracing instability can be exactly how you master it. Photo / File

Frances Cook
By:

NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION:

It's arguable that this year simply revealed the instability that was always already there.

Common financial advice is that if you want to invest in growth assets, such as shares or property, you need

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.