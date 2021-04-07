Website of the Year

Frances Cook: Buying a home is no longer a ticket to financial security

There's a clear mood for change away from what was once New Zealand's favourite asset type. Photo / NZME

Frances Cook
NZ Herald podcast production manager

OPINION:

If your vision is to buy your own home, pay it off, and consider yourself financially sorted, I have bad news for you. I strongly disagree with that plan.

Getting a roof over your

