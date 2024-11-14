French court orders Google to halt news search scheme

Google said the project was a 'time-limited experiment' but a magazine staffers' union took action. Photo / Benny Marty

A Paris court has ordered Google to halt a project that would allegedly see the search giant suppress some media articles in search results.

The Paris commercial court was ruling on an emergency injunction sought by the SEPM union that represents magazine staff in France.

The union alleged the search giant was going to start testing on Thursday a scheme under which it would remove from search results some articles from media with which it was clashing over rights for use of online news.

Google however, said the project was a “time-limited experiment” to evaluate the influence of content from European publishers on users’ search experience.

Google and other online platforms have in recent years been accused of making billions from news without sharing the revenue with those who gather it.