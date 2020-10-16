Website of the Year

Fran O'Sullivan: Only fools would rule out Donald Trump season two

US President Donald Trump is eyeing a second term in the White House. Photo / AP

Fran O'Sullivan
OPINION:

Nigh on the eve of the 2020 presidential election, it is time to ponder whether Donald Trump's all too real version of House of Cards will get another season.

In January 2017, I travelled

