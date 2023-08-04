Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Fran O’Sullivan: NZ has to come clean - we can’t plant our way out of climate change

Fran O'Sullivan
By
6 mins to read
James Shaw speaks to the media following his and Marama Davidson's reaffirmation as Green party co-leaders. Video / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION

Hallelujah! Chris Hipkins has drunk the climate Kool-Aid and come to the very public realisation that “you can’t offset your way out of the climate crisis”.

It’s about time.

The upshot of successive government

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business