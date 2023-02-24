Voyager 2022 media awards
Fran O’Sullivan: Logging inquiry must be just the first step

Fran O'Sullivan
5 mins to read
Debris on the Napier shoreline raises the question: Has the logging industry outlived its usefulness to the region? Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

Chris Hipkins has forcefully stamped his mark on Cabinet by ensuring that his colleague Stuart Nash established a quick ministerial inquiry into land uses associated with the mobilisation of woody debris (including forestry slash)

