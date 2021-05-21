Website of the Year

Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Judith Collins' tightrope act deserves more applause

Judith Collins is in listening mode, and is responsive to what business is going through. Photo / Alex Burton

Fran O'Sullivan
Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

If it takes "true grit" to be Opposition leader, then Judith Collins has it in spades.

Press Gallery divas have already placed a giant short under her political future on the basis of a

