Fran O'Sullivan: Judith Collins is flailing closer to politics' death zone

5 minutes to read
A series of ill-considered and intemperate performances have Judith Collins flailing closer to politics' death zone. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fran O'Sullivan
By:

Head of Business, NZME

OPINION:

Judith Collins is inching herself ever closer to the political leadership death zone with a series of ill-considered and intemperate performances.

Collins embarrassed herself when she over-reacted to firm — but on-point —

