Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Fran O’Sullivan: Joe Biden may also be on Chris Hipkins’ meeting list next month

Fran O'Sullivan
By
4 mins to read
US President Joe Biden could also be on Chris Hipkins' meeting agenda along with King Charles. Photo / AP

US President Joe Biden could also be on Chris Hipkins' meeting agenda along with King Charles. Photo / AP

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins may be invited to meet with Joe Biden in Port Moresby next month if a proposed meeting of Pacific Leaders with the United States President goes ahead.

Papua New Guinea (PNG)

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business