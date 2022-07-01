Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fran O'Sullivan: Jacinda Ardern, Anthony Albanese have plenty to chew over

6 minutes to read
There will be a lot of focus on the relationship between Jacinda Ardern and Australian leader Anthony Albanese.

There will be a lot of focus on the relationship between Jacinda Ardern and Australian leader Anthony Albanese.

Fran O'Sullivan
By
Fran O'Sullivan

Head of Business

OPINION:

Jacinda Ardern's United States foray was delayed by Covid. Now Grant Robertson has come down with the virus.

He is not quite jinxed yet, however.

Robertson is still confident of attending next week's pivotal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.