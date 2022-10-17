Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Fran O'Sullivan: Finance Minister in Washington DC says everybody's bracing for a tough 2023

Fran O'Sullivan
By
6 mins to read
High on Grant Robertson's agenda was his meeting with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, which happened on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

High on Grant Robertson's agenda was his meeting with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, which happened on Thursday. Photo / Supplied

The "jamboree for finance ministers" is virtually over by the time I catch up with Grant Robertson in the lobby of the Marriott Metro in Washington DC earlier today.

This is a worrying time for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business