Fran O'Sullivan: China's sudden interest in Asia-Pacific trade pact chance for Jacinda Ardern to lead

Xi Jinping's nod to the CPTPP could mean reconciliation looms with the US under President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / AP

Fran O'Sullivan
OPINION:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been surprisingly quiescent when it comes to welcoming Xi Jinping's outright interest in China joining the Asia-Pacific's most sophisticated regional trade pact.

The Chinese President surprised Apec-watchers when he

