Home / Business

Fox founder and billionaire Barry Diller: ‘I want Donald Trump pushed into the dustheap of history’

Financial Times
8 mins to read

Barry Diller’s career has been characterised by big jobs, big bets and big bucks.

Over more than 50 years in the media and entertainment industry, he has risen from the mailroom of the William Morris talent agency to Hollywood’s top table. He ran Paramount Pictures as it released hits such as Saturday Night Fever, Raiders of the Lost Ark and Cheers.

He gatecrashed the cosy club of US broadcasting when he launched the fourth national network (Fox) for Rupert Murdoch.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business