Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

US weighs Google break-up in landmark antitrust case

Financial Times
5 mins to read
Sundar Pichai, Google's chief executive, second from right, arriving to testify at an antitrust case against Google in Washington DC last year. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Sundar Pichai, Google's chief executive, second from right, arriving to testify at an antitrust case against Google in Washington DC last year. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

the US government is considering seeking the break-up of Google to end its monopoly in search, in what would be the boldest effort yet to rein in one of the world’s most powerful tech companies.

The potential remedy was set out by the Department of Justice on Tuesday and comes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business