Former CBL managing director Peter Harris.

Former CBL managing director Peter Harris has been ordered to pay a $1.4 million penalty for continuous disclosure and misleading conduct breaches, the High Court ruled in June.

The decision was released only this week after a long-running battle between the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), Harris and other former CBL staff.

In March, Harris admitted to the breaches, brought by the FMA in 2019.

The in-court settlement saw Harris making admissions to seven contraventions of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMCA) and agreeing to an enforceable undertaking that he will not hold any management or directorship positions with any listed issuer or licensed insurer in New Zealand and will not participate in any regulated offer in New Zealand.

It also brought an end to the continuous disclosure proceeding against Harris, one of two filed by the FMA.