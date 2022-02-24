Voyager 2021 media awards
Former banker and foreign exchange broker Kelvin Wood released from prison after Ponzi scheme

5 minutes to read
Former banker and foreign exchange broker Kelvin Wood, who conducted a Ponzi scheme for several years, has been released from prison on parole. Photo / File

Sam Hurley
By
Sam Hurley

Senior reporter

An Auckland foreign exchange broker who rose through the ranks of the banking and financial world, dealing with sums of up to $200m for his clients, before orchestrating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme has been released

