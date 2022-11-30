Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Fonterra’s Miles Hurrell ‘not too concerned’ about China

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
Focus: Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell talks at Fieldays. Video / NZ Herald

Focus: Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell talks at Fieldays. Video / NZ Herald

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said he was “not too concerned” about disruption in the co-op’s biggest market, China.

Rarely seen protests have broken out in the PRC over Covid-19 lockdowns in several cities, and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business