BusinessUpdated

Fonterra Soprole sale expected to deliver $600m-plus back to shareholders and unitholders

By
4 mins to read
The New Zealand dairy industry first invested in Soprole in 1986. Photo / File

Dairy company Fonterra could “realistically” return $600 million to $700m capital to shareholders and unitholders after the sale of its Chile business, says Jarden head of institutional research Arie Dekker.

He said the $1.05 billion

