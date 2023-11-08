Voyager 2023 media awards
Fonterra shooting for 30 per cent reduction in on-farm emissions over 2018-2030

Craigmore Sustainables' Te Awa dairy farm at Te Pirita in Canterbury is well ahead on the emissions reduction drive.

Dairy farmers’ access to future bank funding will ride on their plans to lower on-farm emissions, says Fonterra, which has announced its much-anticipated target for emissions reduction.

The farmer-owned global exporter told shareholders at its

