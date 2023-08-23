Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

NZ’s companies still slow to recognise impact of climate change - PwC

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
PwC says companies have been slow to recognise the impact of climate change on their businesses. Photo / File

PwC says companies have been slow to recognise the impact of climate change on their businesses. Photo / File

Cyclone Gabrielle and other extreme weather events have improved companies’ awareness of climate change, yet they have still been slow to recognise the risks in their accounts, PwC said.

The consultancy, in an analysis of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business