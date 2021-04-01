Website of the Year

Fonterra sells China Ying, Yutian farming hubs for $522 million

Fonterra has sold two dairy farm hubs in China, coinciding with a merger and acquisition boom on the mainland. Photo / 123RF

Jamie Gray
Business reporter, NZ Herald

Fonterra has completed the sale of its two wholly-owned China farming hubs in Ying and Yutian for $522 million.

The co-op said in October the sale of the farms to Inner Mongolia Youran Dairy Co

