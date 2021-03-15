Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Fonterra milk price wins over shareholders philosophical about dividend impact

4 minutes to read

Recovering company Fonterra is to post half-year results on Wednesday. Photo / File

By:

Herald business writer

Even the likelihood of a crunched dividend in Fonterra's mid-year results this week sounds unlikely to dim growing optimism among the big dairy cooperative's farmer owners.

Buoyed by confidence in new leadership and anticipation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.