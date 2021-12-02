Fonterra lifts milk price forecast, economy in for $13.2b boost

Fonterra posts 2022 first quarter results. Photo / File

The economy is in line for a $13.2 billion injection from Fonterra this dairying season with the big cooperative raising its forecast milk price to a fat $8.40-$9kg for milksolids.

Posting its first quarter 2022 results, New Zealand's biggest business said the lift in the 2021-2022 season forecast was from the previous forecast of $7.90-$8.90, and increased the midpoint of the range which its farmers are paid off, to $8.70.

Total ebit was $190m, down $60m on the corresponding period last year, due to significantly higher input costs driven by a 30 per cent increase in whole milk powder prices.

The higher milk price had prompted the company to revise its earnings guidance to 25-35c per share, from 25-40c.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said the raised forecast was the result of consistently strong demand for dairy at a time of constrained global supply.

The 60c range on the new forecast milk price was due to concerns about new Covid variants, potentially more resistant to vaccines.

Fonterra's New Zealand milk supply was down around 3 per cent on this time last season.

However, the farmer-owned cooperative expected with improving weather, milk collections for this season would be generally on par with last season, supporting a forecast of 1525m kgs milksolids.

Demand had softened slightly in Fonterra's biggest market China, but global demand remained strong and Hurrell anticipated that would remain the situation for the short to medium term.