Fonterra appoints Neil Beaumont CFO, effective 2023

Fonterra has appointed is next chief financial officer. Photo / Michael Craig

Fonterra has appointed Neil Beaumont as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective from February next year.

The co-op said Beaumont is an accomplished group CFO, experienced in operating at the most senior levels of global and in complex business environments.

Most recently he was senior managing director, chief financial and risk officer at Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), with responsibility for leading the operations, finance and risk functions for the C$500 billion investment fund.

“We’re delighted to welcome Neil to the team,” Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said.

“He’s an experienced global finance leader whose expertise in strategic implementation will be a real asset to our management team.”

Beaumont has held senior roles at BHP Billiton in Chile and Australia and at KPMG.

He is a chartered accountant with the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan.

Chris Rowe has been acting CFO after the resignation of previous CFO, Marc Rivers.

Rowe will continue in the acting role until Beaumont joins the co-op early next year, Fonterra said.



