Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

FMA settlement: Life insurance company AIA faces $700,000 fine for misleading customers

5 minutes to read
The Financial Markets Authority brought proceedings against AIA NZ, the country's largest life insurer. Photo / Getty Images

The Financial Markets Authority brought proceedings against AIA NZ, the country's largest life insurer. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Hurley
By:

New Zealand Herald business journalist

Insurance company AIA is facing a penalty of $700,000 after admitting it made false or misleading representations to customers.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) brought proceedings against the New Zealand's largest life insurer in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.