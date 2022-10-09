Voyager 2022 media awards
Flying Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines: Here's what you can expect

6 minutes to read
Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Flying Premium Economy on Singapore Airlines A350-900

The Route Auckland-Singapore (AKL-SIN) on SQ286

Pre-flight

The app worked like a charm. If you haven't flown for a while you'll see where airlines – Singapore

