Flurry of court claims for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Receivers have released their first report on Ruapehu Alpine Lifts.

The stricken operator of the Tūroa and Whakapapa ski fields will head back to the courtroom after a flurry of claims were lodged in the run-up to Christmas.

The liquidation committee for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts filed a claim against the company’s liquidators Richard Nacey and John Fisk of PwC on December 15, seeking its reasonable legal expenses to be covered by the ski field operator’s funds.

Six days later, the liquidators and receivers Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners filed their own proceedings seeking orders that the committee doesn’t have a claim in respect of the funds in priority to Crown Regional Holdings, which is owed about $42 million.

The claims appeared in Jackson’s and Gibson’s first receivers report, which was published on the Companies Office website today.

The receivers said the proceedings are currently before the court.

