Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Flooding likely to add to inflation woes - BNZ economist

Liam Dann
By
3 mins to read
Flood-damaged food inside the Pak 'N Save store on Porana Ave, Glenfield, Wairau Park 29 January 2023 after heavy rains brought flooding and widespread damage across the Auckland Region Picture supplied credit: Krishan Wijesooriya https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10210679231412929&set=pcb.10160396379798890

Flood-damaged food inside the Pak 'N Save store on Porana Ave, Glenfield, Wairau Park 29 January 2023 after heavy rains brought flooding and widespread damage across the Auckland Region Picture supplied credit: Krishan Wijesooriya https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10210679231412929&set=pcb.10160396379798890

The weekend’s flooding is unlikely to change the big picture for the economy, but they will add to inflation pressure in the short term, says BNZ senior economist Doug Steel

Thousands of properties (reports of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business