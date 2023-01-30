Flooding likely to add to inflation woes - BNZ economist

Flood-damaged food inside the Pak 'N Save store on Porana Ave, Glenfield, Wairau Park 29 January 2023 after heavy rains brought flooding and widespread damage across the Auckland Region Picture supplied credit: Krishan Wijesooriya https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10210679231412929&set=pcb.10160396379798890

The weekend’s flooding is unlikely to change the big picture for the economy, but they will add to inflation pressure in the short term, says BNZ senior economist Doug Steel

Thousands of properties (reports of at least 5,000) will need to be assessed for flood or landslide damage, Steel noted in his Market Outlook report.

The Insurance Council has said ‘it is too early to estimate what the insured losses will be, or the uninsured losses.’

“We concur,” said Steel. “But the total cost will clearly be large. Some early estimates suggest in the hundreds of millions.”

“In addition to localised damage and major event cancellation, widespread flooding caused significant supply disruption by closing many roads and Auckland airport.”

Some of the infrastructure would take considerable time to repair, he said.

“Overall there will be significant disruption to normal spending, activity, and logistics in the near term,” he said.

History suggests that the immediate aftermath of a disaster event can actually boost economic growth temporarily, despite being bad news and costing the economy overall.

That’s unlikely to be good news in an economy already running at capacity and battling inflation pressure.

“Once the flood waters recede there is a major clean-up and recovery to take place boosting other types of activity to the extent that the supply side can oblige,” Steel said,

“Do not underestimate the latter point, given the constraints on activity prior to the weekend, some repair and recovery might well take a long time.”

The near-term hit to spending, activity, and confidence might add to the case for the RBNZ to lean toward somewhat easier monetary conditions than would otherwise be the case, he said.

“However, this event will likely be inflationary, in the first instance, given disruptions to already strained supply. “

Monetary policy authorities should also be looking 12 to 18 months ahead given the lags in policy influence, Steel said.

“That said, the RBNZ has seemed to be putting more weight on current conditions than forward-looking indicators, he said.

“If the Bank is already thinking the February decision is a close-run thing between a 50 bp and 75 bp hike, the near-term disruption and presumed confidence hit from the storm could, conceivably, be enough to tip the balance to a 50-point move.”

“We doubt, however, that the storm will be a deciding factor.”

Nor did financial markets which took the weekend’s flooding in their stride yesterday, he said.

The New Zealand dollar was little changed - remaining a bit below the 0.65 mark against the US dollar.

Flooding SH16 Kaukapakapa. 27 January 2023 New Zealand Herald photograph Michael Craig

Similarly, wholesale interest rates showed limited movement this yesterday.

It would also take time to assess the full impact on the primary sector too, Steel said

It was “simply too early” to know the extent of production loss and/or delay but extreme weather was negative.

“We say this noting that while the North has received far, far too much rain in places, it is the opposite down south where drought conditions are threatening some,” he said.

“These are very different circumstances. But neither is helpful to the economy, while both can be inflationary.”

“Despite the upheaval for many over the weekend, some big economic forces are unlikely to change much over time as a result,” Steel said.

“Labour market conditions are one. We expect Wednesday’s figures will confirm that the labour market remained extremely tight and wage inflation strong.”