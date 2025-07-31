The dispute was about a standard commercial lease issue.

“It’s reasonably accurate to say that the dispute soured the relationship between the parties,” he said.

“Throw in the economic downturn and you’ve got a foregone conclusion, really.”

In times of recession or high living costs, parents might be more likely to have kids’ parties at home instead of at a trampoline park, he said.

He was working with BLIF to find a buyer for the site at Westgate’s Fernhill Drive.

“The business is not a complicated one.”

It had trestle tables, a desk, some chairs and trampolines.

The liquidators’ first report said the economic downturn and “a dispute with the company’s landlord regarding arrears accrued during the Covid-19 lockdowns” were cited as problems.

Assets were not disclosed and liabilities were not known at this stage, so the liquidators’ first report did not have details about Flippin’ Fun’s finances.

BLIF is a member of the CLC Auckland Trust Group, which includes Life Training Academy Limited and Life Venues.

Khov Jones said liquidators had frozen Flippin Fun’s company bank account and issued notices to the secured creditors, asking for details of their debt and securities.

“It is too early to determine the realisable value of these assets and/or any potential claims available to the liquidators,” the report added.

“The liquidators are also investigating whether there are any other assets and/or potential claims that may give rise to additional recoveries for the benefit of creditors.”

An Auckland mother told the Herald last week that Flippin’ Fun was well-known to West Auckland families.

She said company director Bradley Collett called her to apologise because she had planned to have her son’s 5th birthday party at the Westgate trampoline park.