The business was unpretentious and well-known to West Auckland families, she said.

“We’ve all been there.

“Some of the other places out there, they’re very fancy, all brand new and shiny, very expensive.”

She said Flippin’ Fun was a self-catering facility and her son had his heart set on the Westgate site for his birthday party.

She said Collett indicated to her he was calling other families to inform them of the news.

“He was very genuine, empathetic,” the mum said.

“To be honest, the biggest disappointment is all my son’s wanted for the last few months is to have his birthday at a trampoline park.”

A small boy's mother says families loved Flippin' Fun and would be sad to see it closed. Photo / Chris Keall

Her parents would provide a replacement venue for her son and about 16 of his friends, she said.

The business today advised people at its premises that Flippin’ Fun was in liquidation.

“The premises are closed temporarily, until further notice.”

A sign on the premises said: “It is with deep regret that we inform you we will be closing our doors on Thursday ... We have enjoyed serving Northwest Auckland with the best trampolining experience over 10 years.

“We would like to thank you for your patronage and wish you all the very best.”

Flippin’ Fun has been approached for comment.

The company sent an email response saying: “We regret to advise that unfortunately the company was placed into liquidation and the business has ceased.

“If you are owed money by the company, please contact the liquidators by sending an email to: creditor@khovjones.co.nz.”