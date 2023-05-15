Voyager 2022 media awards
FirstBuild Homes in liquidation, receivership: 11 modular clients in limbo

Anne Gibson
3 mins to read
Eleven contracts for new homes were signed with FirstBuild Homes, which is now insolvent. Photo / Supplied

Auckland-based modular housing business FirstBuild Homes is insolvent, hitting 11 clients who signed up for affordable new places.

This is the latest in a string of modular business failures, following last week’s Kiwi going under, owing Inland Revenue nearly $298,000.

