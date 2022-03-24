Voyager 2021 media awards
'Find me a mechanic': Auto industry warns of price rises and safety issues

12 minutes to read
Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Reporter

The automotive industry fears Kiwis will increasingly drive unsafe cars, and that repair costs and delays will escalate because of a critical skilled-worker shortage, a plight that is costing the industry hundreds of millions of

