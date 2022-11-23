Financial abuse must become a crime, anti-violence campaigners say

Campaigners say it's time financial abuse was outlawed. Photo / NZME

Campaigners against domestic violence say a law change is needed now to end financial abuse.

The Herald this year has chronicled cases of alleged financial abuse, including a vindictive ex-boyfriend who sent vile bank references to his former partner.

Another case involved a man who allegedly used his girlfriend’s money for drugs and porn and left her $38,000 in debt.

Good Shepherd is calling for an immediate law change to recognise economic abuse as its own form of family violence.

“It is currently hidden within psychological abuse in the Family Violence Act,” Good Shepherd NZ said today.

The lack of clarity has stopped New Zealand from breaking the cycle of family violence, the group added.

It said financial and economic abuse created long-lasting financial hardship, and barriers stopping people from leaving physically and sexually violent relationships.

The New Zealand Bankers’ Association today said customers victimised by economic abuse should contact banks.

“Economic abuse is a serious problem, and it’s often hidden. Talking about it is the first step to eliminating its impact,” NZBA chief executive Roger Beaumont said.

“Banks play a part in helping to identify instances of economic harm. They train staff to recognise signs of potential economic harm while being sensitive to customers’ situations and wishes.”



