Festive spirit: Retail and mid-market business confidence rising

MYOB executive general manager Kim Clarke said that operating costs had an impact earlier in the year.
“We saw the mid-market under pressure, with fuel prices, utility costs, and cashflow levels all constraining business performance,” Clarke said.
“While these cost pressures certainly haven’t gone away, it’s clear that sentiment has turned a corner and business leaders are ready to build on the gradual improvements we’re seeing across the economy, backed by some healthy sales pipelines.”
The optimism extends to the future, as more than two-thirds (68%) of those polled expected their revenue to increase over the next year.
Less than a quarter of respondents remained more cautious and expected their revenue to stabilise.
Expansion plans are on the cards for more than 56% of those polled, with half hoping to scale up from a local to a national level.
With expansion comes investment, and the majority of respondents (46%) expect to spend between $80,000 to over $100,000 over the year ahead.
Expenses suggested by respondents included new product developments, engineering processes, and scientific research.
“While many in the mid-market will be balancing their optimism with some caution over the coming months, it’s really encouraging to see that there is a healthy level of demand coming through from new customers,” Clarke added.
“This firm forward-focus will see this sector of businesses assert their position as the leading market force we know them to be.”
Retail confidence rising
Retail NZ has also released its quarterly ‘temperature check’ on the sector’s confidence, and the news is positive despite remaining challenges.