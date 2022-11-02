The US FDA said it will allow a2 Milk to sell infant formula in the US. Photo / File

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says it will allow the sale of a2 Milk infant formula in the US.

In August, a2 Milk said the FDA had deferred its request to sell product in the States.

Speculation earlier this year that a2 Milk would get the nod from the FDA prompted a spike in its share price.

The FDA has been allowing product made overseas into the highly-controlled US infant formula market as a result of severe shortage.

A product recall by Abbott Nutrition and the months-long closure of a major formula production facility in Sturgis, Michigan, prompted the shortage.

"Today, the US FDA is providing an update on additional steps it has taken that will lead to more infant formula available in the US under the agency's increased flexibilities," it said in a statement.

The FDA also said it would allow product produced in Ireland for French food group Danone into the country.

It said a2 Milk's a2 Platinum infant formula for babies up to six months old, and a2 Platinum follow-on formula for 6-12 month would be allowed for sale.

"Both products (Danone and a2 ) will be sold at major US retail outlets," it said.

The FDA said it reviewed information about nutritional adequacy and safety, including microbiological testing, labeling and additional information about facility production and inspection history," it said.

The FDA said it had been "leveraging" flexibilities to bolster the supply of products that serve as the sole source of nutrition for many infants, while ensuring the infant formula could be used safely.

"The agency continues to dedicate all available resources to help ensure that safe and nutritious infant formula products remain available for use in the US," it said.

"Important progress has been made toward improving the infant formula supply in the US and paving the way for a more robust and diverse marketplace for the future," it said.

The FDA issued guidance in May 2022 outlining a process by which it would not object to the importation of certain infant formula products intended for a foreign market, or distribution in the US of products manufactured here for export to foreign countries.

"This guidance also may provide flexibilities to those who manufacture infant formula products domestically and may be able to further increase the quantity of domestically-produced product for the US market," it said.

Additionally, in September, the FDA announced new guidance providing a pathway for infant formulas operating under enforcement discretion in the US to remain on the market.

"This will help ensure the US continues diversifying its infant formula market, and make families less susceptible to shocks in the infant formula market," it said.