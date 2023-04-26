Voyager 2022 media awards
Facebook parent Meta shares jump on upbeat guidance and sales growth

Financial Times
2 mins to read
Meta founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg. Photo / Getty Images

Meta shares rose 10 per cent after it reported better-than-expected sales guidance and a small uptick in revenues after three quarters of decline as chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” began to bear fruit.

