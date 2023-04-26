Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

UK blocks Microsoft’s US$69 billion bid for Activision, a blow for tech deals

New York Times
7 mins to read
Activision Blizzard's hit title Call of Duty. Photo / Supplied

Activision Blizzard's hit title Call of Duty. Photo / Supplied

British antitrust regulators on Wednesday dealt a major setback to Microsoft’s plans to acquire the video game giant Activision Blizzard for US$69 billion ($103m), blocking the proposed deal and handing a notable win to government

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business