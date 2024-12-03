Advertisement
Facebook Marketplace NZ Post scam rife, Kiwi cybersecurity expert reveals counterattacks

John Weekes
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
One current scam, seen on Facebook Marketplace, involved a con artist asking to organise 'payment' through NZ Post. Photo / Supplied

Cybersecurity experts and police are urging the public to be wary of social media shopping scams this summer.

One common scam now involved people approaching social media users and claiming to organise payment through NZ Post.

“Scams involving buying and selling goods online are the most common type of scam

