Facebook Marketplace NZ Post scam rife, Kiwi cybersecurity expert reveals counterattacks

“So you will send the items, but the money will never arrive, and they will stop communicating. A scammer may also pretend to be selling something on social media. You pay for the item, only for it to never show up, or you receive the wrong item.”
The NCSC added: “Do not click on any links sent you by the buyer or seller. And if you do, do not enter any personal or financial information, no matter how legitimate the site may seem.”
NZ Post referred queries to police.
Detective Inspector Stuart Mills of the police National Criminal Investigation Group said several reports had been received of offenders targeting people selling items or services online at places such as Trade Me and Facebook Marketplace.
“The offenders pretend to be an interested buyer, and urgently request to buy your product and arrange a courier pickup,” Mills said.
“The victim receives a fake courier website link to complete a verification process asking for personal details, like bank account numbers, passwords and phone numbers.”
But even as scammers scale up their tricks and use stolen personal data to target Kiwi shoppers this Christmas, another secretive group will be watching the scammers.
Josh Alcock, Fortinet principal cyber security strategist, said many cybersecurity companies including his own were monitoring dark web forums and marketplaces.