Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Extra case added in CBL mega trial

4 minutes to read
John Dixon QC is representing the regulator. Photo / NZME

John Dixon QC is representing the regulator. Photo / NZME

BusinessDesk
By Victoria Young

A lawyer representing CBL Corporation has revealed proceedings were filed earlier this year by the failed company against its directors.

The new directors' liability suit is against all of the former insurer's directors and adds

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.