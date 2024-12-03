Advertisement
Exports up, imports flat in September quarter

NZ Herald
Stats NZ said export prices for goods rose 0.7% and import prices fell 1.7%. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand’s total exports of goods and services for the September quarter amounted to $22.2 billion, up $700 million on a year before.

Stats NZ today said total imports for the quarter were $29.1b, the same as in the September 2023 quarter.

Some of the biggest increases in exports were for travel services, up $172m to $2.8b, and for intellectual property services, up $74m million to $498m.

Total services exports actually fell by $43m compared to the September 2023 quarter but goods exports were up 4.4% to $15.7b.

For imports, the biggest increases happened in travel services, up $164 million, and telecommunication services, up $100 million.

Compared to the June quarter, the merchandise (goods) terms of trade rose 2.4% and the services terms of trade fell 0.9%.

Stats NZ said export prices for goods rose 0.7% and import prices fell 1.7%.

Export volumes for goods fell 1.8% and import volumes rose 3.0%.

Export values for goods fell 0.3% and import values rose 1.1%.

The services terms of trade fell 0.9%, with services export prices rising 0.7% and import prices rising 1.7%.

