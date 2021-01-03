Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Expert advice for first-time investors: Know when to hold them

7 minutes to read

The sharemarket has drawn in thousands of first-time investors over 2020. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

The phenomenal growth of retail investment platforms has unleashed a wave of new investors onto the sharemarket.

Perhaps the best known of the local platforms, Sharesies, started the year with just 95,000 users.

By March,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.