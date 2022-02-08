Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Exec who entered NZ via Fiji ruse starts work next week - and his company will welcome him

3 minutes to read
Chris Knuth could incur a court fine of up to $4000 for his sideways entry into New Zealand. Photo / Alex Burton

Chris Knuth could incur a court fine of up to $4000 for his sideways entry into New Zealand. Photo / Alex Burton

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

The boss of a company executive who slipped into New Zealand from Australia via Fiji without permission and is now the subject of police enquiries, says the company in no way condones his action

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.