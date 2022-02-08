Chris Knuth could incur a court fine of up to $4000 for his sideways entry into New Zealand. Photo / Alex Burton

Chris Knuth could incur a court fine of up to $4000 for his sideways entry into New Zealand. Photo / Alex Burton

The boss of a company executive who slipped into New Zealand from Australia via Fiji without permission and is now the subject of police enquiries, says the company in no way condones his action but will welcome him in the office next week.

Move Logistics executive director Chris Dunphy, who has also been stuck in Australia for months trying to get a slot in New Zealand's controversial MIQ system, said chief operating officer (freight), Chris Knuth, "is completely on his own with it, and whatever conflict that occurs will be his alone".

However Dunphy, who employed Knuth, a Kiwi, in Australia in October, said the company was "completely" sympathetic with Knuth in his decision "to exploit a loophole".

"He hasn't done anything illegal."

Move, an NZX-listed company, has retained a litigator to seek a judicial review of Government decisions which had refused Dunphy and Knuth, both New Zealanders, entry to this country.

Police have confirmed they had received a referral for a breach of Public Health Response (Air Border Order) Act 2020 and are making initial inquiries.

Chris Knuth of Move Logistics. Photo / Supplied

Newsroom, which broke the story of Knuth's sideways entry, has reported he could incur a court fine of up to $4000. It said in some situations, intentional non-compliance with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 risked prosecution and the possibility of a conviction, according to officials.

On entry to Auckland from Fiji, Knuth told immigration officials of his status, and was placed in an MIQ hotel within Auckland International Airport for 10 days.



Dunphy, speaking to the Herald from Chicago where he's been on business, said Knuth was not taking calls and "had gone to ground". He would start work for Move in New Zealand next week.

Dunphy said he knew of Knuth's plan.

"As a friend I said 'mate, good luck, enjoy your Fiji holiday'.

"Chris has done something independent - we don't condone it but equally, he's a grown adult. He can make his own decisions. We've been trying to do our best by our employees and we continue to be very vigilant with respect to our role as an essential service provider."

Dunphy didn't believe Knuth's action had brought Move into disrepute.

"We've had no negative feedback."

Social media comment on the incident had been "overwhelmingly" supportive of Knuth's action, he said.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett isn't a supporter.

"He (Knuth) is a senior executive and as such is a role model.

"Many will understand why he has done what he has. He will have wide public opinion but the law is there for a purpose and even if it is out of touch none of us is entitled to break the law or repurpose it for our convenience."

Less than 24 hours after Knuth arrived at Auckland Airport, the Government announced the phased resumption of MIQ-free travel into New Zealand.

Knuth had been working in Brisbane for several years when offered a job by Move.