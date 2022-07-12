Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Ex using bank transfer messages to harass woman says he wants her to be 'scared' of him

5 minutes to read
A Tauranga woman says the man used bank references after she tried blocking other forms of contact with him. Photo / 123RF

A Tauranga woman says the man used bank references after she tried blocking other forms of contact with him. Photo / 123RF

John Weekes
By
John Weekes

Reporter, NZ Herald

An ex-boyfriend allegedly pestering a former partner using vile bank account references says he wants the woman to be scared of him and leave town.

The Tauranga woman contacted the Herald after receiving a series

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.