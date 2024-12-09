Eurostar is Europe’s worst-ranked rail operator – study

An analysis of train ticket prices found Eurostar charged nearly twice the European average price per kilometre. Photo / Yvette Cook

Eurostar is the worst-performing rail operator among 27 companies in Europe, with pricey and unreliable service, while Italy’s Trenitalia tops the list, a study released on Monday said.

“Our analysis shows that ticket prices do not correlate with higher service quality,” concluded the report by Transport and Environment (T&E).

While Austria’s “OBB and Trenitalia offer a strong price-to-quality ratio, operators like Eurostar charge nearly twice the European average price per kilometre, yet fail to deliver better services”, it said.

Eurostar, which links France, Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands, charges prices that are twice the European average yet ranked only 14th on reliability.

Instead, Trenitalia and Austria’s OBB offer the best price-quality ratio, the report said.