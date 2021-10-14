Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

ESG investing: Passing fad or agent for change?

14 minutes to read
Climater change has given ESG investing a boost. Photo / NZ Herald

Climater change has given ESG investing a boost. Photo / NZ Herald

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Investment in companies with high environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards is gathering pace, and it's an approach that's here to stay.

United States financial institution MSCI, which supplies investment tools for the industry,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.