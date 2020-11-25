Eroad grows revenue amid pandemic

Eroad co-founder, chief executive and major shareholder Steven Newman. Photo / File

Eroad has reported $45.8m revenue for the six months to September 30 - a 19 per cent increase over the year-ago period - amid the pandemic.

The Auckland-based, NZX/ASX-listed maker of fleet-tracking technology made a net profit of $1.0 million, against a year-ago loss of $0.1m

Ebitda fell from $15.3m in the first half of FY2020 to $3.4m.

The quarter saw Eroad dual-list on the ASX during September, raising $53m at the same time with a $3.90 per share placement - representing a 10 per cent discount on the stock's trading price at the time.

A trust associated with cofounder and CEO Steven Newman sold 1.4 million shares or 10 per cent of its holding - but remains the largest shareholder with its 18 per cent stake.

Eroad had early confirmed in an October 28 trading update that its installed base grew by 3379 units for the three months ended 30 September 2020, ending the quarter at

122,193.

This is slightly higher than the guidance provided at the time of EROAD's capital raise. The company said earlier this year that it is targetting an installed base of 250,000.

The company sells various tracking services associated with its tracking hardware on monthly subscriptions.

Average revnue per unit per month (arpu) for the first half increased from the year-ago $57.60 to $58.80.

Eroad has introduced several new software-as-a-service (or cloud) features this year in a bid to increase arpu, including crash and rollover alerts (in partnership with St John Ambulance, a new private mode, and "MyEroadDashboard", which consolidates fleet metrics into a single-view dashboard.

Eroad's new Clarity Dashcam. Photo / Supplied

October saw it add the Clarity Dashcam as another value-add - to keep an eye on the road and an eye on drivers. Earlier, Newman told the Herald that tighter management appealed to trucking fleet owners during the time of the pandemic.

Source / Eroad NZX filing

The recessionary effect of the coronavirus was offset but a jump in online purchasing and thus deliveries, plus the need for tighter cost-controls implemented via tracking technology such as Eroad's.

Eroad shares, which touched $2.00 during the height of the lockdowns in March, closed yesterday at $4.40. The stock is up 41.4 per cent for the year.