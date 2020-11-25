Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Eroad grows revenue amid pandemic

2 minutes to read

Eroad co-founder, chief executive and major shareholder Steven Newman. Photo / File

Chris Keall
By:

Business writer, NZ Herald

Eroad has reported $45.8m revenue for the six months to September 30 - a 19 per cent increase over the year-ago period - amid the pandemic.

The Auckland-based, NZX/ASX-listed maker of fleet-tracking technology made a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.