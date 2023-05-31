Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

EQC buys more reinsurance and issues its first catastrophe bond

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
The chairman of KFC & Carl's Jr. parent, Restaurant Brands, says he worries about obesity but the company's future is 'very bright'.

Toka Tū Ake EQC is increasing the size of its reinsurance programme, issuing a catastrophe bond for the first time.

The state disaster insurer has secured $8 billion of traditional reinsurance for the coming year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business