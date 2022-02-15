Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Employment law expert: Tova O'brien case will have ongoing implications

4 minutes to read
Restraint of trade clauses are usually very difficult to enforce. Photo / Getty Images

Restraint of trade clauses are usually very difficult to enforce. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Sylvie Thrush Marsh

OPINION:

When news first came out that TV3 (Discovery NZ) was trying to enforce Tova O'Brien's three-month restraint of trade clause, many HR professionals thought 'good luck with that'.

Restraints of trade are notoriously hard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.