Emissions Trading Scheme review: Don’t shoot the messenger, says EY

Jamie Gray
By
6 mins to read
The Government has put the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) under review. Photo / File

The Government’s review of the emissions trading scheme (ETS) will present challenging choices and value judgments for New Zealand, says climate change expert Matt Cowie.

As the review progresses, it’s crucial that the focus goes

